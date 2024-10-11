Upstate New York Hunters Admit To Shooting From Truck On Highway
Three hunters from the Hudson Valley confessed to hunting from their vehicle on a highway.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed the shooting on Thursday in its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."
Road Hunt – Sullivan County, New York
In late September, ECOs from Orange and Sullivan counties responded to reports from constables in the town of Bethel regarding hunters with loaded firearms in a motor vehicle.
DEC officers arrived on the scene and learned that the police already detained three people. Inside the trio's pickup truck were four loaded guns and one dead grey squirrel, according to the DEC.
The DEC alleges that an unnamed passenger then confessed to shooting the squirrel from inside the pickup truck while on the public roadway.
That person was ticketed for possession of a loaded firearm in a loaded vehicle, shooting on/across a public highway, taking wildlife from a motor vehicle, and illegally taking wildlife.
The other two unnamed hunters received tickets for possession of loaded firearms in a motor vehicle and illegally taking wildlife. All tickets were returnable to Bethel Town Court.
