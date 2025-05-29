Upstate New York Hikers Claim Death—Then Shocking Truth Emerges

Two hikers in Upstate New York called 911 to say their friend was dead. Rangers, medics, and police rushed in—then the “dead” man called with jaw-dropping news.

In this week's "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a very bizarre rescue, regarding alleged death and drugs.

Hikers Call To Say Friend Died In Essex County

Essex County Google loading...

On Saturday around 9 a.m., Forest Ranger Praczkajlo responded to a call for a reportedly deceased hiker on Cascade Mountain.

Two hikers called 911 to say the third person of their hiking group "had died," the DEC reports.

When the hikers encountered a Cascade Summit Steward, they also reported being lost.

Man Who Died Calls With Shocking News

Apple's New 3GS iPhone Goes On Sales At Stores Getty Images loading...

The steward, a volunteer who helps hikers on the mountain, reported the pair was in "an altered mental state."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Soon, the third member of the hiking group, who was presumed dead by friends, called and confirmed the unnamed third hiker was in fact not dead and not injured.

Mushrooms To Blame

Canva Canva loading...

According to the DEC, the two hikers who thought their friend was dead "ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Wilderness Rescue: North Elba, Essex County

Ranger Praczkajlo helped the two hikers out of the woods to a waiting ambulance and New York State Police unit.

Ranger Praczkajlo then found the third hiker and helped that person get back to the group's campsite.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

The DEC didn't say if the third member was also on mushrooms.

The Trippy Mushroom House In Pittsford, New York Is A Wild Airbnb Rental

The Trippy Mushroom House In Pittsford, New York Is A Wild Airbnb Rental

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms In New York

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms In New York Here are some tips for finding these highly coveted fungi in your neck of the woods. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Mushroom House of New York