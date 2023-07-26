Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Murdered In Road Rage Incident

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for killing an Upstate New York great-grandfather in a fit of road rage.

On Tuesday, in Orange County Court, 23-year-old Horace Duke was sentenced to prison for the fatal stabbing of a 74-year-old man. Duke was previously convicted of all counts against him after a jury trial in the Orange County Court.

Prison Sentence In Fatal Road Rage Stabbing Case In Town of Wallkill

Duke was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years ins prison and five years of post-release supervision.

“The evidence at trial proved that this defendant fatally stabbed an unarmed and elderly man after their cars had been involved in a collision,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Road rage is dangerous and can escalate into irreversible acts of violence. This defendant was aware that a passenger in his car was speaking to the police on a telephone and there was no reason for him to confront the victim with a knife. The loss of life in this case was both senseless and preventable. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this incident."

Grandfather Has Ties To Wallkill, Middletown, Wappinger Falls, Montgomery

Laddy was born in New Jersey but has been an "Upstate NY resident for the past 35 years," according to his obituary.

"Joel's love for his motorcycles, antique cars and being a pilot where he flew out of Orange County airport were just some of his passions. He was a daily gym goer at Crunch Fitness in Middletown and loved to meet daily with his friends for coffee. His fun-loving spirit will be missed by many. Joel was truly the last of a dying breed," his obituary states.

Many of Laddy's children live in the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, New York and Wappinger Falls, New York. He has 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a retired truck driver from Yellow Freight in Montgomery, New York.

