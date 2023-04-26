Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Killed In Road Rage Incident In Hudson Valley

Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Killed In Road Rage Incident In Hudson Valley

OCDA/Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of killing an Upstate New York great-grandfather in a fit of road rage.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Horace Duke of Wallkill was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all counts against him.

All-Count Conviction After Jury Trial in Fatal Road Rage Stabbing Case In Orange County, New York

Grandfather Has Ties To Wallkill, Middletown, Wappinger Falls, Montgomery

Laddy was born in New Jersey but has been an "upstate NY resident for the past 35 years," according to his obituary.

"Joel's love for his motorcycles, antique cars and being a pilot where he flew out of Orange County airport were just some of his passions. He was a daily gym goer at Crunch Fitness in Middletown and loved to meet daily with his friends for coffee. His fun-loving spirit will be missed by many. Joel was truly the last of a dying breed," his obituary states.

Many of Laddy's children live in the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, New York and Wappinger Falls, New York. He has 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a retired truck driver from Yellow Freight in Montgomery, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Murder Charge Dropped

Duke was initially charged with murder in the second degree. The case was presented to an Orange County Grand Jury and the murder charge was dropped.

Read More: Bear Spotted Near Homes, Popular Businesses In Hudson Valley

Duke faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced for manslaughter.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY

3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences

We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post