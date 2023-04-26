Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Killed In Road Rage Incident In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of killing an Upstate New York great-grandfather in a fit of road rage.
On Tuesday, 23-year-old Horace Duke of Wallkill was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all counts against him.
All-Count Conviction After Jury Trial in Fatal Road Rage Stabbing Case In Orange County, New York
Grandfather Has Ties To Wallkill, Middletown, Wappinger Falls, Montgomery
Laddy was born in New Jersey but has been an "upstate NY resident for the past 35 years," according to his obituary.
"Joel's love for his motorcycles, antique cars and being a pilot where he flew out of Orange County airport were just some of his passions. He was a daily gym goer at Crunch Fitness in Middletown and loved to meet daily with his friends for coffee. His fun-loving spirit will be missed by many. Joel was truly the last of a dying breed," his obituary states.
Many of Laddy's children live in the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, New York and Wappinger Falls, New York. He has 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a retired truck driver from Yellow Freight in Montgomery, New York.
Murder Charge Dropped
Duke was initially charged with murder in the second degree. The case was presented to an Orange County Grand Jury and the murder charge was dropped.
Duke faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced for manslaughter.