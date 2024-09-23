A "fugitive from justice" from Upstate New York was injured in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, an unmarked New York State Police vehicle was traveling westbound on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie, attempting to locate Conrad J. Bailey.

"Fugitive From Justice" For Gloversville, New York Spotted In Dutchess County, New York

According to New York State Police, Bailey is a "fugitive from justice" from the City of Gloversville, New York.

Seen On Main Street In the City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

Bailey was spotted by troopers walking on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie around 5 p.m., police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release on Friday.

When Bailey spotted police in the area he tried to run and was hit by an unmarked police car, officials say.

New York State Police Investigating a Vehicle/Pedestrian Crash in Poughkeepsie

"Bailey noticed the patrols and began to run on foot, entering the roadway from the north shoulder and colliding with an unmarked police vehicle causing damage," New York State Police stated in a press release.

His condition wasn't released by police say he "suffered an apparent injury as a result of the impact."

Bailey was treated on scene by Empress EMS and later transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for further medical attention.

State Police are investigating a vehicle/pedestrian accident on Cannon Street in the city of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess, County.

Charges against Bailey are "pending." It remains unclear why Bailey was in Pougkeepsie.

Police add the investigation is continuing.

