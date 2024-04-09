Upstate New York Disabled Driver Rescued After Crashing Into Water

Rockland Video

Hours before the eclipse, a dramatic rescue took place in the Hudson Valley.

A handicapped man was rescued after crashing into water in Orange County.

Disabled Man Rescued After Crashing Into Water In Orange County, New York

It was a dramatic scene in Orange County, New York after an SUV crashed into a drainage ditch and the driver, a disabled man, was trapped inside his SUV.

Disabled Man Saved After Crashing Into Water In Town Of Goshen, New York

Goshen and Chester firefighters on the scene told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video the unnamed disabled driver was conscious and alert after he was pulled from the water.

He was taken away by ambulance to nearby Garnet Health Medical Center.

It's unclear, as of this writing, how the man ended up driving into the drainage ditch. The condition of the SUV is unclear.

