Upstate New York Anesthesiologist Sexually Abuses Sleeping Woman

A Hudson Valley anesthesiologist confessed to sexually abusing a patient.

On Thursday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced that an anesthesiologist confessed to a crime.

Putnam County, New York Anesthesiologist Pleads Guilty to Sex Abuse

Paul Giacopelli, a Southeast resident, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree and assault in the second degree, two violent felony offenses.

Giacopelli was the chief anesthesiologist at Putnam County Hospital at the time of his arrest. He was arrested after a "painstaking investigation" by the Putnam County Sheriff’s office.

"Evidence showed that Giacopelli used a chemical which rendered his victim unconscious. He then sexually abused her," the Putnam County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

Giacopelli ultimately confessed.

"The victim’s cooperation with the investigation and prosecution, and her bravery and willingness to testify resulted in the defendant’s guilty plea," officials add.

Likely To Be Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

As part of his plead agreement, it's expected he will be sentenced later this year to four years in state prison with post-release supervision for up to ten years. He must register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

“I’m very proud of the work of the Sheriff’s Department and ADA Lynch. But I’m mostly proud of the victim’s courage in going through this process which led to the defendant’s arrest and conviction," District Attorney Tendy stated.

