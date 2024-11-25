Upstate New York Amtrak Route Closed ‘For Years,’ Actually Days

Officials say this a major win for Upstate New York as some travelers had to deal with daily 2-hour layovers.

Multiple daily trips from the Hudson Valley to New York City were eliminated around Nov. 11.

Amtrak Forced To Reduce Service In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Governor Hochul and Amtrak Announce Restoration of Empire Service in Time for the Holiday Season

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul and Amtrak announced most services will be restored in one week.

Starting Dec. 2, Empire Service trains that have been suspended due to construction work downstate are going to resume until March 2nd.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“These service restorations are a huge victory for passengers who depend on the Empire Service, and I thank Amtrak for working with us to ensure that we minimize to the fullest extent possible the schedule disruptions caused by the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project," Gov. Hochul stated.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul's office says after a letter sent by Gov. Hochul, which urged Amtrak to take action, Amtrak "agreed to restore nearly all of the trains" that were suspended.

"Our new schedules will ensure that the trains used by more than 98% of customers will be in service until major tunnel work begins," Amtrak President Roger Harris said. "The tunnel work, an essential infrastructure improvement project and a $1.6 billion investment for New York State, will improve train service reliability both within New York State and throughout the Northeast Corridor.”

What Changes Will Come

Amtrak Offers Glimpse Into NYC Penn Station Infrastructure Renewal Work Getty Images loading...

The Adirondack and Maple Leaf will again operate as separate trains between New York City and Albany. Officials say this means "reduced wait times" for Upstate travelers.

Trains 235 and 238 will be restored.

Amtrak also agreed to add additional cars to other Empire Service trains.

Amtrak will add a fifth train car to the following trains: 233, 234, 235, 238, 244 and 245.

Amtrak May Reduce Long-Distance Service Due To Unvaccinated Workers Getty Images loading...

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Amtrak is promising to evaluate its service plans to see if there are ways for them to be improved.

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York

The Top 10 Most Valued Workers in New York Careerminds polled thousands of New Yorkers on the professions they value most. Let's celebrate those who made the top 10! Gallery Credit: Megan

The Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York Around Thanksgiving

Keep Reading:

50 Iconic New York State Attractions