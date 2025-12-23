Updated Hudson Valley Snow Closings, Delays & Predictions

New Yorkers heading out to work, school or their holiday destinations could deal with terrible conditions. Here's what's opened and closed.

Snow is starting to fall in the Hudson Valley on what's one of the busiest travel days of the year and schools across the region are closing or delayed.

Pre-Christmas Snow Across The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents heading to their holiday destinations on Tuesday could have to deal with slippery conditions. Snow is falling across the region and is expected to last into the early afternoon hours.

Most of the area is predicted to see 1 to 3 inches of snow. However, some spots could have to deal with up to 6 inches of snowfall, and that's going to trigger icy roads.

Hudson Valley Snow Closing And Delays

As of this writing, schools in the region are delayed or closed. See our full list below for up-to-date closings and delays.

Bad Roads Expected

Drivers are asked to take it easy while traveling and give plows plenty of room. Because of the cold temperatures snow is expected to quickly stick to roads.

Will The Hudson Valley Have A White Christmas

Despite it snowing just two days before Christmas. It's unclear if the snow on the ground will last on Thursday.

That's because the highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas may melt Tuesday's snow by the time Santa arrives.

