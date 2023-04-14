Update On Plan To Dump Radioactive Waste In Hudson River

There's new information on a plan to dump cancer-causing radioactive waste into the Hudson River.

Holtec International recently announced plans to dump about one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River this summer.

1 Million Gallons Of Radioactive Waste Likely Dumped Into Hudson River In New York

Indian Point Concern Renewed Amid Japanese Crisis Getty Images loading...

At a hearing on Feb. 2, Holtec confirmed it will resume discharging radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River from a spent fuel pool at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in August.

The company then announced plans to dump the waste into the Hudson River in May rather than August as initially announced.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Holtec said dumping the radioactive waste into the Hudson River is the company's "best option." Holtec International is in charge of decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear facility in Westhcester County.

Waste Linked To Cancer

Photo by Kilian Karger on Unsplash Photo by Kilian Karger on Unsplash loading...

Riverkeeper is one of many against this plan saying some of the radioactive waste is linked to cancer.

"Riverkeeper is calling for a halt to the discharges and a means of storing the contaminated water safely in tanks on the site while safer disposal methods are evaluated. It’s time to draw the line against using the Hudson as a dumping ground for tritium, a radioactive isotope found in the wastewater. Ingestion of tritium is linked to cancer, and children and pregnant women are most vulnerable," Riverkeeper stated.

New Plans Announced For Hudson River

Indian Point Concern Renewed Amid Japanese Crisis Getty Images loading...

Holtec International just announced new plans to discharge radioactive water from the Indian Point nuclear power plants into the Hudson River.

Senator Chuck Schumer is very happy to hear the new plan

“As a drinking water source and world-renown hub for tourism, recreation, and more, the Hudson River is at the heart of our Hudson Valley communities. I am relieved that Holtec has heeded our call and will put a stop to its hastily hatched plan to dump radioactive wastewater into the Hudson this May,” Schumer stated.

The radioactive wastewater will be treated and thinned as it is mixed into the river, officials report about Holtec's new plan.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“Without clear information about what’s in the water, and a recent federal violation within the Indian Point treatment system, and a lack of transparency about its plans, Holtec has left our communities in the dark about its proposed release of over one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson. Our Hudson Valley communities deserve answers from Holtec, the NRC, and other regulators overseeing the decommissioning of Indian Point, and I won’t stop fighting until I get them," Schumer added.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State