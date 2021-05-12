Update: 6-Year-Old Hit By Car on Main Street in Beacon

A 6-year-old was hit by a car while spending Mother's Day with his mom in Beacon.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., City of Beacon police officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and North Cedar Street for a report of an auto accident involving a vehicle into a building and an injured child. Upon arrival, it was determined that two vehicles had collided in the intersection and the force of the impact caused one vehicle to strike two unoccupied parked vehicles and the second vehicle to jump the curb coming to rest on the sidewalk.

A 6-year-old boy’s foot was trapped underneath a rear tire and numerous bystanders were able to push the vehicle off of his foot. Both drivers along with the child were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The child's grandmother was also hit by the car, the child's mother reports. Both only suffered minor bumps and bruises.

"We are beyond lucky. Could’ve been much worse," Erica Bronner Alti wrote on Facebook about the accident. "I quickly walked around the car that was on the sidewalk and saw my son's red hat on the trunk with his ice cream thrown on it. I thought the worst of course. We then walked around to find my mother on the ground but conscious and my son with the car on his foot."

Five men rushed to the accident and removed the car off the boy, according to Alti.

"Amazingly he is a trooper and didn’t even shed a tear," Alti added.

Witnesses reported the driver of the blue Mazda was traveling at a very high rate of speed on Main Street before hitting the Honda Civic.

At least four people were taken to area hospitals with what's reported as non-life-threatening injuries. Jean Noack supplied Hudson Valley Post with photos from the scene.

She believes it's a "Mother's Day miracle" no one was seriously hurt. What looks like blood on the white Civic is ice cream.

An investigation into the accident led to several traffic citations being issued, police say.

