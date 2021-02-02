Unofficial Snowfall Totals for the Hudson Valley

The region saw from around a foot of snow to 30 inches.

The snow slammed into the Hudson Valley, dropping two feet of snow in some places. Hudson Valley Weather says the region saw 12 to 30 inches of snow from 5 a.m. Monday to midnight, on top of the few inches that fell Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Below are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service. Note, many of the snow totals were taken Monday evening. Snow continued to fall Tuesday, so these totals are not complete. We will update if more totals are released.

Orange County

Warwick: 19.2 IN, 6:30 a.m.

Highland Mills: 18.2 IN, 7:00 p.m, Monday

Middletown: 18.0 IN, 9:30 p.m., Monday

Monroe: 18.0 IN, 6:00 a.m.

Orange Lake: 17.7 IN, 7 a.m.

Cornwall: 16.0 IN, 9:30 p.m., Monday

New Windsor: 16.0 IN, 10:00 p.m., Monday

Monroe: 15.5 IN, 8:45 p.m. Monday

Newburgh: 14.0 IN, 5:48 p.m., Monday

Warwick: 13.2 IN, 4:40 p.m., Monday

Putnam County

Brewster: 15.7 IN, 11 p.m., Monday

Putnam Valley:15.5 IN, 10 p.m., Monday

Cold Spring: 14.7 IN, 11 p.m., Monday

Mahopac:14.5 IN, 12:14 a.m.

Rockland County

Monsey: 22.2 IN, 7:30 p.m., Monday

Spring Valley: 22.0 IN, 11:45 p.m., Monday

Congers: 21.5 IN, 10 p.m., Monday

Stony Point: 20.6 IN, 7:30 a.m.

Westchester County

Irvington: 20.3 IN, 9:15 p.m., Monday

Montrose: 19.0 IN, 8:30 p.m., Monday

Mount Kisco: 19.0 IN, 8:10 p.m., Monday

Hastings-on-Hudson: 17.0 IN, 7 p.m., Monday

Dutchess County

LaGrange: 13.5 IN, 6:55 p.m., Monday

Pine Plains: 13.0 IN, 6:50 p.m., Monday

Poughquag: 12.0 IN, 3:45 p.m., Monday

Poughkeepsie: 10.0 IN, 6 p.m., Monday

Millbrook: 10.0 IN, 6 p.m., Monday

Hyde Park: 9.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday

Rhinebeck: 8.5 IN, 6:15 p.m., Monday

Ulster County

Plattekill: 15.0 IN, 5:40 p.m., Monday

Wallkill: 13.0 IN, 4:50 p.m., Monday

Esopus: 10.8 IN, 6 p.m., Monday

New Paltz: 10.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday

Highland: 8.0 IN, 3 p.m., Monday

Note: The National Weather Service hasn't provided an update on Dutchess and Ulster counties since 7 p.m. Monday.

