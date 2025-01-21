Unofficial Snowfall Totals For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
How much snow did your hometown get? Or your neighbors?
We've got the unofficial snowfall totals for counties from the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, via the National Weather Service.
Predictions for the Hudson Valley were between 4 and 8 inches of snow. Did the forecasters get it right?
Orange County
- Washingtonville 8.5 inches
- Chester 8.3 inches
- Highland Mills 8.1 inches
- Warwick 7.1 inches
- Middletown 7.0 inches
- Monroe 7.0 inches
- New Windsor 7.0 inches
- Salisbury Mills 7.0 inches
- Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 inches
- Pine Bush 6.7 inches
- Port Jervis 6.2 inches
Dutchess County
- Lagrangeville 3.4 inches
- Beacon 6.8 inches
- LaGrangeville 5.8 inches
- Hopewell Junction 5.6inches
- Beacon 5.5 inches
- Red Hook 5.5 inches
- Pleasant Valley 5.5 inches
- Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches
- Arlington 5.0 inches
- Millbrook 4.6 inches
Ulster County
- Rosendale Village 6.3 inches
- Clintondale 6.0 inches
- Esopus 5.7 inches
- Highland 5.4 inches
- Pine Bush 5.3 inches
- New Paltz 5.2 inches
- Hurley 5.0 inches
- Kerhonkson 5.0 inches
- Highland 4.5 inches
- Phoenicia 4.5 inches
- West Shokan 4.0 inches
Sullivan County
- Monticello 4.0 inches
- Callicoon Center 3.5 inches
Delaware County
- Hobart 6.0 inches
- Hancock 5.0 inches
- Long Eddy 6.5 inches
- Delhi 6.6 inches
Putnam County
- Fahnestock State Park 6.5 inches
- Nelsonville 6.3 inches
- Cold Spring 6.0 inches
- Putnam Valley 5.6 inches
Rockland County
- Congers 6.5 inches
- Spring Valley 5.5 inches
- Monsey 5.2 inches
- New City 5.0 inches
- Stony Point 4.4 inches
- Nyack 3.8 inches
Westchester County
- Croton-on-Hudson 6.0 inches
- Ossining 5.5 inches
- Peekskill 4.5 inches
- Valhalla 4.5 inches
- Shrub Oak 4.3 inches
- Sleepy Hollow 4.3 inches
- Armonk 3.6 inches
- Rye 3.5 inches
South Salem 3.5 inches
Albany County
- Westerlo 6.3 inches
- Altamont 5.0 inches
- Albany 5.0 inches
Columbia County
- Austerlitz 9.2 inches
- Valatie 5.8 inches
- Ancramdale 5.0 inches
- Chatham 4.5 inches
- Catskill 4.5 inches
Greene County
- Tannersville 6.4 inches
- Elka Park 6.3 inches
- Prattsville 6.0 inches
- Lexington 5.8 inches
- Catskill 5.0 inches
- Cairo 5.0 inches
- Hunter 5.0 inches
