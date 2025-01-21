Unofficial Snowfall Totals For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

How much snow did your hometown get? Or your neighbors?

We've got the unofficial snowfall totals for counties from the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, via the National Weather Service.

Predictions for the Hudson Valley were between 4 and 8 inches of snow. Did the forecasters get it right?

Orange County

    • Washingtonville 8.5 inches
    • Chester 8.3 inches
    • Highland Mills 8.1 inches
    • Warwick 7.1 inches
    • Middletown 7.0 inches
    • Monroe 7.0 inches
    • New Windsor 7.0 inches
    • Salisbury Mills 7.0 inches
    • Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 inches
    • Pine Bush 6.7 inches
    • Port Jervis 6.2 inches
Dutchess County

  • Lagrangeville 3.4 inches
  • Beacon 6.8 inches
  • LaGrangeville 5.8 inches
  • Hopewell Junction 5.6inches
  • Beacon 5.5 inches
  • Red Hook 5.5 inches
  • Pleasant Valley 5.5 inches
  • Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches
  • Arlington 5.0 inches
  • Millbrook 4.6 inches
Ulster County

  • Rosendale Village 6.3 inches
  • Clintondale 6.0 inches
  • Esopus 5.7 inches
  • Highland 5.4 inches
  • Pine Bush 5.3 inches
  • New Paltz 5.2 inches
  • Hurley 5.0 inches
  • Kerhonkson 5.0 inches
  • Highland  4.5 inches
  • Phoenicia 4.5 inches
  • West Shokan 4.0 inches

Sullivan County

  • Monticello 4.0 inches
  • Callicoon Center 3.5 inches

Delaware County

  • Hobart 6.0 inches
  • Hancock 5.0 inches
  • Long Eddy 6.5 inches
  • Delhi 6.6 inches

Putnam County

  • Fahnestock State Park 6.5 inches
  • Nelsonville  6.3 inches
  • Cold Spring 6.0 inches
  • Putnam Valley 5.6 inches

Rockland County

  • Congers 6.5 inches
  • Spring Valley  5.5 inches
  • Monsey 5.2 inches
  • New City 5.0 inches
  • Stony Point 4.4 inches
  • Nyack 3.8 inches

Westchester County

  • Croton-on-Hudson 6.0 inches
  • Ossining 5.5 inches
  • Peekskill 4.5 inches
  • Valhalla 4.5 inches
  • Shrub Oak 4.3 inches
  • Sleepy Hollow 4.3 inches
  • Armonk 3.6 inches
  • Rye 3.5 inches
    South Salem 3.5 inches
Albany County

  • Westerlo 6.3 inches
  • Altamont  5.0 inches
  • Albany 5.0 inches

Columbia County

  • Austerlitz 9.2 inches
  • Valatie  5.8 inches
  • Ancramdale  5.0 inches
  • Chatham  4.5 inches
  • Catskill 4.5 inches

Greene County

  • Tannersville 6.4 inches
  • Elka Park 6.3  inches
  • Prattsville 6.0 inches
  • Tannersville 6.0 inches
  • Lexington 5.8 inches
  • Catskill 5.0 inches
  • Cairo 5.0 inches
  • Hunter 5.0 inches

