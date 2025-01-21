Unofficial Snowfall Totals For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

How much snow did your hometown get? Or your neighbors?

We've got the unofficial snowfall totals for counties from the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, via the National Weather Service.

Predictions for the Hudson Valley were between 4 and 8 inches of snow. Did the forecasters get it right?

Orange County

Washingtonville 8.5 inches



Chester 8.3 inches



Chester 8.3 inches



Highland Mills 8.1 inches



Warwick 7.1 inches



Middletown 7.0 inches



Monroe 7.0 inches



New Windsor 7.0 inches



Salisbury Mills 7.0 inches



Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 inches



Pine Bush 6.7 inches



Port Jervis 6.2 inches



Port Jervis 6.0 inches

Dutchess County

Lagrangeville 3.4 inches

Beacon 6.8 inches

LaGrangeville 5.8 inches

Hopewell Junction 5.6inches

Beacon 5.5 inches

Red Hook 5.5 inches

Pleasant Valley 5.5 inches

Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches

Poughkeepsie 5.0 inches

Arlington 5.0 inches

Millbrook 4.6 inches

Canva Canva loading...

Ulster County

Rosendale Village 6.3 inches

Clintondale 6.0 inches

Esopus 5.7 inches

Highland 5.4 inches

Pine Bush 5.3 inches

New Paltz 5.2 inches

Hurley 5.0 inches

Kerhonkson 5.0 inches

Highland 4.5 inches

Phoenicia 4.5 inches

West Shokan 4.0 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello 4.0 inches

Callicoon Center 3.5 inches

Delaware County

Hobart 6.0 inches

Hancock 5.0 inches

Long Eddy 6.5 inches

Delhi 6.6 inches

Putnam County

Fahnestock State Park 6.5 inches

Nelsonville 6.3 inches

Cold Spring 6.0 inches

Putnam Valley 5.6 inches

Rockland County

Congers 6.5 inches

Spring Valley 5.5 inches

Monsey 5.2 inches

New City 5.0 inches

Stony Point 4.4 inches

Stony Point 4.4 inches

Nyack 3.8 inches

Westchester County

Croton-on-Hudson 6.0 inches

Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 inches

Ossining 5.5 inches

Peekskill 4.5 inches

Valhalla 4.5 inches

Shrub Oak 4.3 inches

Sleepy Hollow 4.3 inches

Armonk 3.6 inches

Rye 3.5 inches

South Salem 3.5 inches

Canva Canva loading...

Albany County

Westerlo 6.3 inches

Altamont 5.0 inches

Albany 5.0 inches

Columbia County

Austerlitz 9.2 inches

Valatie 5.8 inches

Ancramdale 5.0 inches

Chatham 4.5 inches

Catskill 4.5 inches

Greene County

Tannersville 6.4 inches

Elka Park 6.3 inches

Prattsville 6.0 inches

Tannersville 6.0 inches

Lexington 5.8 inches

Catskill 5.0 inches

Catskill 5.0 inches

Cairo 5.0 inches

Hunter 5.0 inches

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.