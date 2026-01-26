Insane Unofficial Snowfall Totals After Historic Storm In New York
Parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York received nearly three feet of snow! We've got snowfall totals from across the Hudson Valley and state.
The totals below are the most up-to-date from the National Weather Service.
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie — 18.5" (9:36 a.m.)
Beacon — 17" (11:05 a.m.)
Millbrook (3 NE) — 17.5" (6:00 a.m.)
Hopewell Junction (3 NE) — 16.5" (6:00 a.m.)
Rhinecliff — 18" (10:57 a.m.)
Rhinebeck — 15" (9:27 p.m.)
Red Hook — 15" (9:00 a.m.)
Poughquag — 15" (8:25 a.m.)
Tivoli (3 NE) — 16" (10:28 a.m.)
Ulster County
Napanoch (2 E) — 30" (12:07 p.m.)
West Hurley — 21.5" (10:00 a.m.)
West Shokan — 22" (2:45 a.m.)
Olivebridge — 20" (8:46 a.m.)
Pine Hill — 19.5" (5:35 a.m.)
High Falls — 19" (8:30 a.m.)
Stone Ridge — 19" (10:11 a.m.)
Marbletown — 16" (7:30 a.m.)
Rosendale Village (2 WNW) — 18" (7:00 a.m.)
Wallkill — 18" (8:47 a.m.)
Kerhonkson — 16" (11:30 a.m.)
Esopus — 16" (11:15 p.m.)
Freehold — 16" (4:37 a.m.)
Hurley (2 S) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)
Sullivan County
Cooks Falls (4 NW) — 18" (9:00 a.m.)
Phillipsport (2 SSE) — 17" (9:54 a.m.)
Kiamesha (1 WSW) — 16.6" (1:18 a.m.)
Westchester County
- Somers — 17.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:17 p.m.)
- Greenville (2 SSW) — 16.5" (Jan. 25 – 9:10 p.m.)
- Golden’s Bridge (2 SSW) — 16.5" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Dobbs Ferry — 15.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Sleepy Hollow (1 SE) — 15.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Mamaroneck (2 NNE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:40 a.m.)
- Valhalla (1 SSE) — 14.5" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Peekskill (2.8 NNE) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Shrub Oak — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 6:30 a.m.)
- Jefferson Valley (1 SSW) — 14.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Briarcliff Manor (2 NNE) — 13.1" (Jan. 25 – 8:20 p.m.)
- Peekskill (1 ENE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 7:27 p.m.)
- North Castle (1 NE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m.)
- South Salem — 12.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:15 a.m.)
- Hartsdale — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:44 p.m.)
- Scarsdale (1 E) — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:30 p.m.)
- Armonk — 11.7" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
- Yonkers — 11.4" (Jan. 25 – 5:15 p.m.)
- Bronxville — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:09 p.m.)
- New Rochelle (1 NW) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m.)
Rockland County
- New City — 17.6" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
- Monsey — 15.5" (Jan. 25 – 9:45 p.m.)
- Stony Point — 14.6" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Congers (1 E) — 14.2" (Jan. 25 – 7:19 p.m.)
- Thiells — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m.)
- Stony Point (1 W) — 12.7" (Jan. 25 – 5:55 p.m.)
- Chestnut Ridge — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 12:30 a.m.)
- Valley Cottage (1 NNW) — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
- Ramapo — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:45 p.m.)
- Viola (1 SW) — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 3:37 p.m.)
- Nyack — 12.2" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
- Spring Valley (1.7 SSW) — 11.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:30 a.m.)
- Valley Cottage — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:20 p.m.)
Orange County
- Monroe (1 WNW) — 18.0" (Jan. 26 – 4:05 a.m.)
- Greenwood Lake (1 SW) — 17.5" (Jan. 25 – 11:55 p.m.)
- Chester (4 SSE) — 17.2" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Monroe — 16.0" (Jan. 25 – 7:40 p.m.)
- Highland Mills (2 E) — 15.8" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
- Chester — 15.8" (Jan. 25 – 8:55 p.m.)
- Middletown (1 SSW) — 15.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:20 p.m.)
- Warwick — 14.3" (Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m.)
- Port Jervis (0.8 N) — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Warwick (3 WNW) — 13.7" (Jan. 25 – 8:21 p.m.)
- Warwick — 13.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- New Windsor (1 NNE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 6:00 p.m.)
- Salisbury Mills — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:00 p.m.)
- Middletown — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 7:05 p.m.)
- Greenwood Lake — 12.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
- Florida — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 3:50 p.m.)
Putnam County
- Nelsonville (0.3 S) — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Putnam Valley (2 W) — 11.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:40 p.m.)
- Mahopac — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:35 p.m.)
- Fahnestock State Park (3 S) — 9.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m.)
Columbia County
East Hillsdale (2 SE) — 19" (9:00 a.m.)
Valatie — 16" (7:45 a.m.)
Niverville — 16" (10:11 a.m.)
Philmont — 16" (8:33 a.m.)
Greene County
Haines Falls — 22" (8:48 a.m.)
Windham (2 SSW) — 22" (7:10 a.m.)
Rensselaerville — 19.5" (6:36 a.m.)
Greenville Center — 19" (4:49 a.m.)
Westerlo (7 SSE) — 19" (6:00 a.m.)
Halcott Center — 18" (8:03 a.m.)
Prattsville (5 SE) — 14.8" (7:00 a.m.)
NEW YORK CITY
Bronx County
- Fordham — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 7:00 p.m.)
- Throgs Neck Bridge (1 WNW) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 4:16 p.m.)
New York County (Manhattan)
- Washington Heights — 14.9" (Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m.)
- Central Park — 11.4" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Williamsburg — 12.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:34 p.m.)
- Flatbush (3 WNW) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 9:00 p.m.)
- Williamsburg (1 SE) — 10.5" (Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m.)
- Bay Ridge (1 N) — 10.2" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Sheepshead Bay (1 SE) — 9.7" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
- Midwood (1 NW) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 4:00 p.m.)
- Crown Heights (1 W) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 6:51 p.m.)
Queens County
- Whitestone (1 W) — 11.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:13 p.m.)
- Howard Beach — 11.0" (Jan. 25 – 8:00 p.m.)
- Bellerose (1 WSW) — 10.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:10 p.m.)
- JFK Airport — 10.3" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- LaGuardia Airport — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Little Neck (0.3 SE) — 10.1" (Jan. 26 – 5:30 a.m.)
- Astoria — 10.1" (Jan. 25 – 6:15 p.m.)
- Elmhurst (1 S) — 9.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:50 p.m.)
Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Annadale (1 W) — 14.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:25 p.m.)
- Westerleigh (2 NE) — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 10:56 p.m.)
- Dongan Hills — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:15 p.m.)
- Annadale (1 ENE) — 10.0" (Jan. 25 – 5:27 p.m.)
- Westerleigh (1 S) — 8.0" (Jan. 25 – 9:21 p.m.)
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County
- East Massapequa (1 NNW) — 12.2" (Jan. 25 – 7:53 p.m.)
- North Merrick — 12.1" (Jan. 25 – 9:29 p.m.)
- Glen Cove — 12.1" (Jan. 25 – 4:32 p.m.)
- Syosset (1 N) — 11.9" (Jan. 25 – 10:00 p.m.)
- Malverne (0.5 SE) — 11.3" (Jan. 25 – 10:15 p.m.)
- Herricks — 10.8" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Hicksville (1.4 SSE) — 10.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
Suffolk County
- Fort Salonga (1.5 SSE) — 14.5" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Brightwaters — 14.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Setauket–East Setauket (1 NNW) — 13.5" (Jan. 25 – 5:30 p.m.)
- Mount Sinai — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 8:00 a.m.)
- Islip Airport — 13.0" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Smithtown (1 ENE) — 13.0" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)
- Centerport — 12.9" (Jan. 26 – 7:00 a.m.)
- Commack — 12.8" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)
- Nesconset — 12.5" (Jan. 26 – 9:00 a.m.)
- Hauppauge — 12.5" (Jan. 25 – 11:50 p.m.)
Note: If your hometown isn't listed, that's because the National Weather Service has yet to provide information about that hometown.
