Wild Underage Party Busted Deep In Upstate New York Forest

Rangers say a hidden underage drinking party exploded deep inside an Upstate New York state forest

Wild Underage Drinking Party Busted In Upstate New York State Forest

On Saturday, four New York State DEC Forest Rangers were conducting a late-night detail at Coon Hollow State Forest when they uncovered what's described as "a suspected underage drinking party."

Around 10 p.m., Forest Rangers met with deputies from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office. By 11:30 p.m., they blocked off Chambers Road and went in to break up the party.

Around 50 Busted For Party

Officials say about 50 people were partying inside the state forest. 19 tickets were issued.

Officials then determined which people would drive home on their own and which would need to call for a ride home. I can't imagine what that call to a parent felt like.

All were gone by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

