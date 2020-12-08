Ulster County Sheriff’s Deputy Suddenly Passes Away

Rest in peace sir!

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, sheriff deputy James Grable 56, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning December 5, 2020. Grable, from Cottekill was a part-time deputy with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office since 2013 and mainly served Ulster County as the school resource officer for BOCES in Port Ewen.

The sad news was shared by Ulster County Sheriff Figueroa on the departments Facebook page, the Sheriff Figueroa wrote, "Our hearts go out to the family, including his wife Kathleen, who also works with many of us on a daily basis as a member of the Ulster County Information Services staff." Deputy Grable served a full career with the City of Kingston Police Department and joined the sheriffs office when he retired from Kingston in 2013.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home at 27 Smith Ave in Kingston and will take place on Wednesday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The services will be following a schedule so that all of the places that Grable served can pay their respects. The schedule is as follows, at 3 p.m. BOCES Administration, faculty and staff will be paying respects, at 4:00 p.m. the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Kingston Police Department and other members of law enforcement will be paying their respects and at 5:30 p.m. Ulster Hose will be paying their respects. Any public visits might be interrupted during these times.

To attend the services, guests will be required to have their temperature taken before being allowed inside, mask will be required and mourners will be required to follow social distancing guidelines according to funeral homes website.

Rest in peace sir!