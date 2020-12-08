Local Brewery Picking Up the Tab For Your Christmas Tree

The holidays are tough enough without worrying if you can afford to buy a Christmas tree this year, so one Hudson Valley brewery is picking up the tab.

During the height of the pandemic, the Newburgh Brewing Company released a special spring edition of their popular Angry Eggbert holiday beer. A portion of the proceeds from every four-pack sold was set aside to pre-purchase Christmas trees from Devitts Nursery. The trees were reserved for families in the Newburgh area who may need a little extra cheer this holiday season.

Now that the holiday season is here, Newburgh Brewing Company and Devitts are ready to hand out those trees. If you know a family who might need some extra holiday cheer this year, or even if it's your own family, Newburgh Brewing Company wants to hear from you. Just send an email to info@newburghbrewing.com with the subject "Christmas tree."

Trees will be handed out discreetly, with recipients able pick out their tree with their family as usual without any big deal being made. Those who are approved for a free tree will simply be put on a prepaid list at Devitt's so when it's time to check out the cost will already be covered. Recipients will receive full instructions from Newburgh Brewing Company via email.

Right now the trees are reserved for families in the Newburgh area, so if you or someone you know could use a little help in spreading holiday cheer this year, let Newburgh Brewing Company know and they'll take care of the rest.