Dog Abandoned on Hudson Valley Road

All this dog wants for Christmas is a good owner who won't abandon it on the side of the road.

The Putnam County SPCA is looking for information regarding the abandonment of an adult female beagle that was left on th3e side of the road last week. According to a press release, on Tuesday, December 1 at approximately 1:00 p.m. a delivery driver saw an individual push the beagle out of a vehicle on Route 301 in the Town of Carmel.

The vehicle was described as an older model black Jeep Wangler. The Jeep sped away as the dog attempted to follow it according to the witness. Luckily, the witness was able to catch the dog and brought the beagle to the Putnam Humane shelter.

This poor dog probably thought they were going for a ride in the car and was probably excited and wagging its tail, and then only to be thrown out of the vehicle like a piece of trash. There are other things you can do if you don't want the pet anymore, but leaving it on the side of the road is just disgusting.

Putnam County SPCA Chief said:

Abandonment of any animal is a crime in New York State. Anyone who does this, especially at this time of year, is heartless.

Heartless is the right term for the person who left this poor dog out in the cold. They should be ashamed of themselves.

The Putnam County SPCA is asking that anyone that has information regarding this incident please contact the Putnam County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division at (845) 520-6915.