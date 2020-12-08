Man, Woman Killed in Separate Accidents in Hudson Valley

Police are investigating two fatal accidents.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday around 6 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to Route 82 near Clove Branch Road in East Fishkill for a report of a car-pedestrian crash. The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jenna A. Wilkins of Hopewell Junction was walking northbound on an unlit portion of Route 82 when she was struck by a 2007 Hyundai SUV. Wilkins suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

At this time no charges have been filed and the primary contributing factor in the crash appears to be the actions of Wilkins, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-486-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office also responded to a fatal accident about 18 hours later. On Sunday at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to Route 22 near Smithfield Road in the Town of North East for a report of a serious crash. The investigation revealed that James M. Shaughnessy, 52, of Millerton was operating a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup southbound on Route 22 when the operator lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle then exited the roadway onto the western shoulder and struck a tree, police say.

Shaughnessy, who was the sole occupant, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time the primary contributing factor in the crash appears to be driver inattention, and the investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, officials say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-486-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.