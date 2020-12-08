2 Hudson Valley Businesses Donating Christmas Trees to Families in Need

Two local businesses are trying to spread holiday cheer this year by donating Christmas trees to families in need.

Now is the time of year when everyone is in the giving spirit. Two Hudson Valley businesses are no different. Newburgh Brewing Company and Devitt's Nursery and Supply have teamed up to help out local families this Christmas. They'll be donating Christmas trees to local families who can't afford one this year. Check out the full post from Newburgh Brewing Company's Facebook below:

If you, or someone you know, is in need of a Christmas tree this year, send them an email at INFO@NEWBURGHBREWING.COM with the subject line "CHRISTMAS TREE. There won't be any fanfare, no big deal made of it. You'll be able to head right to Devitt's Nursery and Supply and get your tree once confirmed through email.

The holidays are incredibly hard times for a lot of people. It's great to see these two local businesses just trying to help out and spread a little kindness. I never realized how expensive they can be, but it's such an important part of people's holiday traditions. My Christmas wouldn't be the same if I didn't have a Christmas tree. So please, if you, or someone you know, is in need of a Christmas tree this year, reach out. I hope you have a very merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a happy New Year.