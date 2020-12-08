Brewery in Hudson Valley ‘Has Some of the Best Eats’ in New York

A brewery in the region is getting praise for its wide selection of mouth-watering food.

Only In Your State gave a glowing review to Woodstock Brewing in Phoenicia. Witt Wells says the brewery at 5581 NY-28 in Phoenicia "has some of the best eats" in New York State.

"Tucked away in upstate New York is a brewery that has more than excellent brews; it’s also got one of the best food menus in the area, whether you’ve got a hankering for wings, pork, ribs, or brussel sprouts. If you find yourself on an adventure upstate and want to stop for a hearty lunch, don’t sleep on Woodstock Brewing," Wells writes.

Wells notes that there are many great breweries across the Empire State that offer delicious food, but believes it's hard to find a better brewery for food than Woodstock Brewing.

"When it comes to great local breweries in New York that also have an incredible food menu, it’s hard to beat Woodstock Brewing in Phoenicia," Wells said. "Their menu is packed with mouth-watering entrees, from bacon-topped grilled chicken sandwiches to some top-notch tostadas."

The brewery was very happy about the glowing review.

"We agree! Come grab some lunch or dinner, we’re here Thursday - Sunday," Woodstock Brewing wrote on Facebook about the article.

Woodstock Brewing's craft beer is "handcrafted beer from the heart of the Catskill Mountains," according to the brewery's Facebook.