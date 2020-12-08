President Trump Plans to Visit West Point This Saturday

President Donald Trump wants to make a stop in The Hudson Valley this weekend.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump is no stranger to the West Point Academy or Michie Stadium. The president spoke directly to over 1,000 graduating cadets at the academy's socially distant graduation ceremony back in June.

Donald Trump hopes to return there once again as soon as this upcoming weekend.

This weekend, the Army Black Knights will host the Navy Midshipmen in 121st rivalry matchup and Donald Trump plans to be in attendance.

According to NBC, The Naval Academy's athletic director confirmed that President Trump plans on attending the Army-Navy Football game on Saturday, December 12, hosted in West Point. According to ESPN, this will be the first time the event has been held at West Point since 1943.

The Army-Navy game is one of college football's biggest rivalries and is usually held at a neutral field. It was previously scheduled to be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and has been held for the last three years but game has been moved to Michie Stadium to accommodate more players and cadets.

According to the History of Naval Command's website, of the 120 games, The Navy has won 61 games while the Army has won 52 games. 7 games have ended in a tie.

Who do you think Trump will be rooting for?

If you don't plan on watching the game you can most likely check Trump's Twitter account as he may end up blasting out constant updates.