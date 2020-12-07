State Considers Dutchess & Ulster County The Lower Hudson Valley?

I'm not going to lie. I'm shook. Prepare for the dumbest argument since where the invisible Upstate New York line begins.

I think I might be suffering from the Mandela Effect because the idea of the Capital Region might just be something that only existed in my mind.

I have a very simple question to ask of you. Do you consider cities like New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and even Kingston as a part of the Lower Hudson Valley? I guess it depends on where you live and who you as but I live in Dutchess County and I was under the impression that we were just in the Hudson Valley. I have always known that the Hudson Valley region was pretty vast but I had no clue that

I first moved to the Hudson Valley about 4 years ago so I'm still learning about the region. I'm slowly finding out that I still have a lot to learn about the area that I now call home. Since moving to this area I have always been under the impression the the Lower Hudson Valley began in Westchester County.

According to a link on the DEC's website, the Lower Hudson Valley is the third region in the Hudson Valley and it consists of Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester Counties.

My understanding was that there was the Capital Region with Albany and that the Hudson Valley was broken up into an upper and lower regions.

However, HudsonRiverValley.com disputes the state's claim online. The Capital Region doesn't really exist. They claim that the Upper Hudson Valley consists of Albany, Greene, Columbia and Rensselaer County. The Middle Hudson Valley Region consists of Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Putnam and Sullivan Counties. Their idea of the Loer Hudson Valley is just Rockland and Westchester.

Who's right? What do you consider the Lower Hudson Valley?