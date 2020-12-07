County Fare Reopens Today After Adding Additional Safety Measures

One of the Hudson Valley's favorite restaurants is reopening today after brief hiatus.

The past 9 months have been a strange time for many of us. It's been an especially strange time and a difficult one for local businesses. That holds especially true for restaurants.

The pandemic has brought us a new appreciation for our local restaurants. It's a sad reality that a lot of us have taken our favorite eateries for granted as we've lost so many over the past few months.

One of the Hudson Valley's favorite restaurants is back.

Many fans of County Fare were sad to hear that they were temporary closing their doors last week. The restaurant is a staple in Wappingers Falls and the Hudson Valley as they were just commended on their efforts in assisting frontline workers and the community during the early stages of the pandemic.

The announcement came on their Instagram page last week.

"We took the week off to give the staff some R & R time while also adding indoor precautions that are going to make County as safe of a place as possible. You will notice these precautions as soon as you walk in." - Dana Tompkins, Owner

After a deep cleaning and an addition of some new equipment like MERV filters and more plexiglass partition windows, The Hudson Valley can now enjoy the restaurant once again starting today.

Thankfully, County Fare is returning and will be safer than ever.