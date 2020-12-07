Mid-Hudson Region Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 is running wild across the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office confirmed 3,094 new COVID-19 cases from the Mid-Hudson Region.

New Positive Cases in the Mid-Hudson Region reported on Dec. 5

Dutchess: 157

Orange:302

Putnam: 126

Rockland: 212

Sullivan: 27

Ulster: 76

Westchester: 758

New Positive Cases in the Mid-Hudson Region reported on Dec. 6

Dutchess: 144

Orange:201

Putnam: 98

Rockland: 167

Sullivan: 14

Ulster: 85

Westchester: 727

Mid-Hudson Region Percentage of Positive Test Results:

Thursday: 6.6 percent

Friday: 6.9 percent

Saturday: 6.4 percent

7-Day Average: 5.97 percent

"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, Upstate and downstate. As we "This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear," Cuomo said. "We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined. Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate. We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."

New COVID-19 cases across New York State have increased by 48 percent in the past week.