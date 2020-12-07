"A date which will live in infamy", President Franklin D Roosevelt.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, is today December 7th. This is the day set aside in the United States to remember and honor the over 2,400 United States citizens who were killed at Peral Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, according to Wikipedia.

Today has also been called Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, no matter what you call it, today is a day that needs to be recognized, as its the day where 2,403 United States citizens were killed on American soil on an early Sunday morning in Hawaii when a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii took place.

That attack led the United States to declare war on Japan the very next day and entered the U.S. into World War II.

The devastating attack not only killed 2,403 Americans, it injured some 1,178 people and sank four U.S. Navy battleships including The USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma, it damaged four others, damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, and one minelayer. The attack also destroyed some 188 aircrafts and damaged over 150, according to Wikipedia.

Surprisingly National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is not a federal holiday, meaning that government offices, schools, and businesses don't close but to remember and honor the lost lives on that awful day, a day President Franklin D Roosevelt called, "A date which will live in infamy", Americans are asked to fly the American flag at half-staff until sunset. So if you do fly a flag daily, please make sure to fly it at half-staff today.