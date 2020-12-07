An unlicensed man is accused of driving drunk into a car traveling in the opposite direction, injuring four including three children.

On Friday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced an indictment charging Elmer Median with aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving While intoxicated, both felonies.

Medina was indicted by the Grand Jury in Putnam County and is accused of causing serious physical injury to a mother and her three children. Medina is accused of driving without a license and crashing into another vehicle head-on at a high rate of speed on Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown during the evening rush hour on June 29, 2020.

The allegations in the indictment are that the crash happened while the Medina drove on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic. Medina was also found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision, officials say.

All involved in the crash were sent to the hospital, including Medina. The driver of the other vehicle, the mother, required surgery on her neck and two of her three children suffered injuries and burns, according to the Putnam County District Attorney's Office.

Medina faces up to 5-15 years in state prison if convicted.