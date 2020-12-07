GoFundMe Created to Help Buy iPads for Local COVID Ward

A small donation can help local COVID patients keep in touch with their loved ones and families while they're being treated in the hospital.

We're close to being a year into the the coronavirus pandemic and just as many doctors and scientists predicted, the numbers are continuing to climb as we get into the colder months.

Newburgh has some of the highest positivity numbers in the state and more businesses are informing the public of possible exposures.

One member of the community is trying to help both those who are infected with COVID-19 and their families by bringing them together at a time when physical contact just isn't safe or possible.

A GoFundMe page was set up to benefit the COVID patient ward of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall. The goal is to raise enough money to purchase at least 5 iPads along with covering the cost of protective cases and shipping. Patients in the ward would be able to stay in touch and connect with their friends and family using a variety of apps on the devices such as FaceTime or Zoom.

If there's one thing that I've learned in my short time here in the Hudson Valley it's that we love our community and we care about it and our neighbors. As New Yorkers, sometimes our fuses can be short but our hearts are always big. Every year around this time I'm always blown away with The Hudson Valley's generosity.

The goal is to raise $2,000. You can show your support for these men and and women battling the virus by donating to the Go Fund Me page.