Two Upstate New York Brothers Vanished—Have You Seen Them?

A pair of Upstate New York brothers have now been missing for nearly two weeks. Can you help?

The brothers were last seen on April 4.

Brothers Go Missing In Lockport, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Dylan Wisniewski, 14, and 15-year-old Adam Wisniewski were both last seen on April 4, according to the National Centers For Missing & Exploited Children.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The missing post says anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 1-716-438-3393.

Police Provide More Information.

On Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office took to social media to "request assistance" locating the missing children.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Niagara County Sheriff's Office loading...

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Adam is 5'8" and about 130 pounds. He was last seen near Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport wearing red checkered pajamas, black sweatpants and white crocs.

Dylan is 5’3” and approximately 130 pounds, police say. He was also last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Niagara County Sheriff's Office loading...

Dylan was last seen wearing gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Both are known to frequent locations in the City of Lockport, police say.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Investigator Kevin Morse of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393 (24 hours) or 716-438-3335 during normal business hours," the Niagara County Sheriff's Office stated in press releases about both missing children.

The brothers are just a few children from New York who recently went missing. See the full list below:

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State