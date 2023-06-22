Trump Quietly Scores Rare Court Win In Hudson Valley, New York

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating a rare court win in the Hudson Valley.

The Westchester County DA quietly dropped an investigation into Donald Trump.

2-Year Investigation Into Donald Trump In Westchester County Ends

Republican National Convention: Day Four Getty Images loading...

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced the tax probe against Trump in the County has been dropped without charges filed.

The two-year criminal investigation looked into whether the former President or the Trump Organization manipulated property values to lessen taxes at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

Rocah confirmed no charges will be filed against Trump, his golf course in Westchester, or the Trump Organization.

Scotland Protests At The Visit Of United States President Donald Trump Getty Images loading...

"I think it's really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics," ” Rocah told CBS after ending the investigation. "I can stand here and proudly say that I'm one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organization that's a subject of an investigation, the same way."

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor, New York

Google Google loading...

In an all-capital post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said dropping the case was honorable and wondered when he will get his reputation back.

"AFTER GOING THROUGH A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOR TWO YEARS BY THE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK, IT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE CASE HAS BEEN DROPPED, AND NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED," Trump wrote. "THIS WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK? WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

Last year, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Trump that involved the Westchester County golf course.

New York Attorney General Letitia James Makes Major Announcement David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

Trump is accused the inflating the property value by using an unsold membership scheme.

"The valuation for 2011 assumed new members would pay an initiation fee of nearly $200,000 for each of the 67 unsold memberships, even though many new members in that year paid no initiation fee at all and no new member in the prior year paid an initiation fee of more than $50,000. Trump also utilized the fixed-asset scheme on this property, ignoring an appraisal that showed the true value of the property to be much lower," the lawsuit states.

