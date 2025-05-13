Trump: Drug Prices In New York To Drop “Immediately”

President Trump says prescription drug prices in New York could drop by as much as 80% under a new executive order. Here's how—and when—it could happen.

New York residents may soon pay much less for key medications.

Trump Signs Executive Order To Slash Drug Prices

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office Getty Images loading...

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to slash prices in the U.S. to what other developed countries pay.

"We are going to slash the cost of prescription drugs, and we will bring fairness to America," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Drug prices will come down—We're gonna cut out the middlemen and facilitate the direct sale of drugs at the most favored nation price directly to the American citizen!"

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. has been treated "unfairly" and that healthcare costs will be reduced by what he calls "numbers never even thought of before."

President Trump Signs Executive Orders At The White House Getty Images loading...

Trump says the executive order will cap prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices at the lowest cost offered to any other country.

"For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer," Trump wrote.

Trump says prices will drop "almost immediately, by 30% to 80%."

In another post, he says prices will but cut by "59 percent."

Trump called the executive order "one of the most consequential executive orders in our country's history."

