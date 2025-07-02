Trump’s Bill Will Devastate New York—Hochul Issues Dire Warning

Governor Hochul says Trump’s new bill is anything but beautiful. From hospital closures to slashed food benefits, here’s how it could tear through New York like a wrecking ball.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reacting to the Senate's passage of President Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

Hochul Slams "Big Beautiful Bill

Hochul is slamming Senate Republicans for passing the bill. She says the bill will rip healthcare away from millions of Americans to pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires.

“Every single New York Republican in Congress backed this disaster. They helped write it, cheered it on, and voted to gut the very programs that keep their constituents alive. The bill slashes Medicaid, axes clean energy tax credits, and guts SNAP," Hochul stated.

Hochul: "Big Ugly Bill" Will Devastate New York

Hochul is calling the bill Trump's "Big Ugly Bill." She believes the bill is going to devastate New Yorkers across the state.

She says if the bill is passed, New Yorkers will lose SNAP and Medicaid benefits, nursing homes will close, hospitals will close and food prices will rise.

“From North Country farmers to downstate hospitals, Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill’ would devastate New Yorkers. Over one million people in our state would lose their health care," Hochul added. "All during a national affordability crisis."

Hochul vows to fight the bill, which now faces uncertainty in the House.

"I will do everything in my power to shield New Yorkers from the fallout. But if this bill becomes law, there will be real pain. And the Republicans who helped inflict it won’t be able to hide from the consequences. Not in Washington. Not in New York. Not ever," Hochul adds.

