Truck Drives Into River Off Interstate 84 In Hudson Valley, New York

Officials are trying to determine how a truck ended up upside down in the river off Interstate 84 in the Hudson Valley.

Police are investigating a crash where a pickup truck ended up in the Wallkill River.

Truck Ends Up In Wallkill River In Orange County, New York

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the Port Jervis Fire Department was requested along with firefighters from the Sparrowbush, Huguenot and Maybrook fire departments to the Wallkill River in Maybrook, New York.

"Port Jervis, Sparrowbush and Huguenot responded with our dive teams as part of the Battalion 8 Water Rescue Team to assist with searching the vehicle and surrounding area for victims," the Port Jervis Fire Department stated in a press release.

For an unknown reason, a truck drove through the guardrail on Interstate 84 in Maybrook Monday morning and then plunged into the river.

Truck Lands Upside Down In River Off I-84 In Maybrook, New York

The truck ended up landing upside down in the Wallkill River.

Search results confirmed there were no other victims in the water, and the driver was able to get out of the water on his or her own.

Information about the driver wasn't released. The driver was treated on the scene by EMS and taken to a nearby hospital, officials say. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Fire department dive teams helped the tow company with removing the vehicle from the water and all units were back in service around 10 a.m.

