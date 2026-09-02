Truck Carrying 30,000 Pounds Of Military Explosives Catches Fire On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of military explosives caught fire on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Tractor-Trailer Carrying 30,000 Pounds Of Military Explosives Caught Fire

A. Boris A. Boris

The situation could have been a lot worse than it turned out to be. The City of Beacon Fire Department was called out just before 4 a.m. for a reported tractor-trailer fire on the bridge on I-84 eastbound near Exit 41. While crews were still on their way to the scene, they were told that the trailer was carrying approximately 30,000 pounds of "explosive military munition" for the United States Department of Defense.

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The tractor-trailer was carrying Class 1.1 munitions, which are among the most sensitive and dangerous categories of explosive material.

Mark Wilson, Getty Images Mark Wilson, Getty Images

The truck was heading to Connecticut. Reports say the driver noticed smoke and flames coming from the trailer's rear passenger-side tires. She called 911 and tried to put out the fire herself.

Firefighters Put Out Blaze, No Injuries Reported

Photo by Costa Mokola on Unsplash Firefighters extinguish a burning truck's tire

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found the fire burning in the trailer's rear brake and axle area. They got it out quickly, confirmed the flames had not reached the cargo compartment, and cleared the scene without a single injury.

"Although the vehicle was transporting Department of Defense Class 1.1 explosive military munitions, which is not something we encounter every day, the fire itself was very minor and remained confined to the trailer's rear brake and axle area. The cargo compartment was unaffected, and no injuries were reported," Beacon Fire Department Chief Thomas Lucchesi told Hudson Valley Post.

It's believed that the fire was caused by a mechanical failure in the rear brake and axle area.

The New York State Police and the New York State Bridge Authority assisted at the scene.

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