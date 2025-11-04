Tripledemic Outbreak Has New York Health Officials On Edge

November just started, but New York is already battling what health officials feared most, the return of the “tripledemic.”

Cases of the Flu, COVID, and RSV are spiking statewide.

Tripledemic’ Already Hitting New York

CDC on Unsplash CDC on Unsplash loading...

The New York State Department of Health says cases of Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV are all climbing fast.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the latest state report, flu cases jumped 30 percent in just one week, while RSV cases rose 24 percent.

Emergency rooms are starting to feel the impact, too. The New York City Department of Health says visits for flu-like symptoms are up 20 percent in the past week.

Flu, COVID, and RSV Cases Spike Statewide

Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash loading...

Hospitals and nursing homes across New York are already seeing outbreaks.

Last month, there were 62 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in nursing homes. 26 outbreaks were reported in hospitals.

Below are some suggested remedies for the flu or COVID

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

It's Only The Beginning, Flu Season Could Be Terrible

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash loading...

Doctors warn this could just be the beginning.

Dr. Dwayne Breining of Northwell Health warned that this flu season could be “significant.” He points to data coming out from Australia, which typically predicts how severe the U.S. season will be.

“The most recent flu curve from Australia is big and usually predicts ours,” Breining said. "Indications are for a heavy flu season. Last year, we had to deal with a tripledemic of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 all hitting at once.”

Get Vaccinated

New York Nurse Who Was First To Receive Covid Vaccine, Receives Second Dose Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty Images loading...

Health officials are urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated.

Those over 65 or with weakened immune systems are encouraged to get the high-dose flu shot, which offers stronger protection.

With colder weather setting in and families heading indoors, doctors say now is the time to prepare.

Keep Reading:

Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

How you can try and prevent getting sick?

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Cold & Flu Medications That May Be Banned by the FDA in 2025