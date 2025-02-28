Translation Error Means Food Sold In New York Can Kill

Translation Error Means Food Sold In New York Can Kill

Canva

The FDA announced several snacks, candy and more are now under a serious recall in New York.

Snacks, Biscuits, Wafers Recalled In New York

Canva
loading...

ZB Importing LLC is voluntarily recalling certain lots of six varieties of Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The recalled products are sold at retail stores in nearly 40 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Recalled products include:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Consumers who have purchased any of the above Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Reason For Recall

The products were recalled due to either undeclared wheat, egg and/or milk in the ingredient list.

FDA
loading...

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

According to the FDA, this mislabeling was discovered after one customer had an allergic reaction.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels," the company stated.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

Keep Reading:

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Walmart & Trader Joe's Recalled Items

This recall affected products made at BrucePac's plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and has reached several popular stores like Walmart and Trader Joe's. So, if you've got any of these products at home, it's time to play it safe. The recall includes 75 types of meat and chicken products, including grilled chicken breast strips, produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024. The best-by dates range from June 19, 2025, to October 8, 2025. If you spot these items in your fridge or freezer, it's best to throw them out right away.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post