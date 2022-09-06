‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department.
Drowning on the Delaware River in Sullivan County, New York
The person was last seen in the area of the Minisink Landers base, according to the Yulan Fire Department.
Divers and boaters searched the river for about six hours. Officials called the situation "tragic" adding the "task" was finished after a six-hour search.
"This has been a tragic couple of weeks for sure. We are fortunate to work alongside so many dedicated "Volunteers" that show such great professionalism and dedication to helping others," the White Lake Fire Company said. "These divers were persistent and got the task done. The river is absolutely beautiful but also very powerful. PLEASE WEAR A LIFE JACKET."
Flanders, New York Resident Drowns in Delaware River
The National Park Service later confirmed a person from Flanders, New York died. The person was swimming with a group of family and friends in the river.
"One individual was observed in the main channel of the river where the current is swift with steep drop offs. The individual was not wearing a life jacket. The individual was observed in distress. Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene but unfortunately, it was too late," National Park Service stated. "The Upper Delaware River can look very deceiving on the surface especially when the water levels are low. Surface waters can appear to be placid but underneath the current can be strong and swift and can cause people to panic when they find themselves in the river’s powerful current."
The Yulan Fire Department and White Lake Fire Company were joined alongside boats from Highland Lake, Lumberland, Sparrowbush, and the National Park Service. Port Jervis and Matamoras boats stood by the shoreline. The divers consisted of a joint group from Sullivan County, Orange County Battalion 8 Dive team and Matamoras PA divers.
"The teamwork was awesome to witness," the White Lake Fire Company stated.
Two "amazing" rescue dogs also helped minimize the search area for the divers, officials say.
This marks the second drowning in the Delaware River in the Hudson Valley in one week.
New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, 22-year-old Brian J. Ordenia-Flores, from Richmond Hill, New York, was rafting on the Delaware River with family and friends. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the family tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.
Flores attempted to swim to an island in the middle of the river when he became fatigued and was caught in the current and began to drift down the river, according to New York State Police.
Queens, New York Man Drowns In Barryville, New York
Flores was not wearing a life jacket, according to the National Park Service.