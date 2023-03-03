The teen was last seen by her family around Thanksgiving.

Samantha Humphrey went missing from the Captial Region around Thanksgiving. The 14-year-old from Schenectady, New York was last seen around November 25, 2022.

Teen Goes Missing From New York's Captial Region

Humphrey was reported missing by her mother on November 26, 2022. The Schenectady Police Department then began investigating her disappearance.

The 14-year-old was described as a white 4'11" woman weighing 95 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

Body Found In Mohawk River In New York State

On Feb. 22, 2023, a body was found in the Mohawk River. The remains were discovered by a fisherman.

Many feared the body could belong to Humphrey because it was the same area where search teams had been looking for the missing teen.

Police waited until the autopsy results to confirm anything.

Missing Teen Confirmed To Be Body Found In River

This week, the Schenectady Police Department confirmed that the deceased individual recovered from the Mohawk River is Samantha V. Humphrey.

"The family of Ms. Humphrey has been notified and the investigation into her death is ongoing. The Schenectady Police Department is awaiting additional autopsy results and further information will be released when it becomes available," the Schenectady Police Department stated.

A memorial service is taking place in Schenectady this weekend.

