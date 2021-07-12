Hudson Valley residents are told to seek shelter as a tornado warning was just issued for parts of the region.

On Monday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southcentral Orange County and Rockland County in New York as well as Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey, and northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey.

A tornado and quarter-sized hail are possible for those areas until around 7 p.m., officials say, as the radar indicated rotation.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely," the National Weather Service wrote in its warning.

Locations listed in the warning include Wayne, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Wyckoff, Oakland, Wanaque and Franklin Lakes.

A Flash Flood Watch was also issued for all of the Hudson Valley until late Monday or early Tuesday. Be sure to check out the tips below on how you can power for a power outage and see photos from some of the most expensive weather-related disasters.

