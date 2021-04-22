Tornado Rips Off Hudson Valley Restaurant’s Roof, 9 Homes Damaged

A confirmed tornado ripped off the roof of a Hudson Valley restaurant and damaged nine homes. An historic twister also touched down just outside the region.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Connecticut and parts of Dutchess County. Wild weather damage that included uprooted trees, downed power lines and other damage was later reported all over Dutchess County including in Amenia, Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Wappingers Falls, Dover Plains.

By late Wednesday there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Dutchess County. On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Amenia.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 twister with winds of 100 miles per hour touched down for about two minutes, starting at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

The twister was about 100 yards in width and traveled 0.6 miles, officials say.

The tornado briefly touched down just south of Amenia at 2:49 p.m. and moved northeast into the village. The twister started near the intersection of Powder House Road and Ohandly Drive.

The twister caused what officials describe as "sporadic damage" along its path. One house along Ohandly Drive drive had partial roof damage as well as a two-by-four and a small branch driven into the side of the home.

Nine out of 10 homes on Ohandly Drive sustained damage, according to the National Weather Service

The tornado ended near the intersection of Mechanic Street and East Main Street, where it ripped the roof off a restaurant, officials say.

The National Weather Service did not name the restaurant. We have yet to confirm the name of the restaurant and will update if more information is learned.

The National Weather Service also reports a historic twister touched down in Bulls Bridge and South Kent, CT.

The EF-0 tornado traveled for 1 mile with wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

A few trees were snapped and uprooted and one homeowner lost part of a solid wooden fence. No damage to buildings was noted.

The tornado is the earliest tornado on record in the state of Connecticut. The earlier prior twister was on April 26, 1961.

