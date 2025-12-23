Top New York Places Where Flu Spreads Without Warning

Flu season is peaking in New York. These 10 places are where germs spread the fastest. Sadly, you’ve probably been to most of them.

Cases of the flu have increased by nearly 600 percent in a short time in New York State. When it comes to catching the flu, some spots are much more dangerous than others.

With families ready to gather for the holidays, state officials are very concerned about the increased spread of the flu.

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu

Canva Canva loading...

Think you know where flu germs spread in New York? Health data shows these common places are where people are most likely catching it.

Below are the 10 spots where you're most likely to catch the flu:

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu If you don't want to catch the flu, here are the top 10 spots that you'll want to avoid (or heavily sanitize).

Source: Eat This Not That Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Flu Very High Across New York State

Anna BizoÃƒâ€¦Ã‚â€ž Anna BizoÃƒâ€¦Ã‚â€ž loading...

According to the CDC, five states, including New York, are experiencing "very high" flu activity.

The others are Rhode Island, Colorado, Louisiana, and New Jersey.

"High" activity is reported in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, the Carolinas, and Washington, DC.

Health experts believe the flu is being driven by a new flu variant that formed after the current vaccine was finalized.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

It's too late to tweak the flu vaccine, but doctors are still urging people to get flu shots because they say it protects against other circulating strains.

nzphotonz nzphotonz loading...

Experts say getting the shot reduces your risk of getting seriously ill or dying.

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ