Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2021

We've compiled a list of our favorite concerts from 2021 that took place in the Hudson Valley. Here's our top 5.

5. REO Speedwagon at Resorts World Catskills Dec. 3

REO Speedwagon at Resorts World Catskills Dec. 3

REO Speedwagon celebrating 40 years of their classic Hi Infidelity album was definitely a great show at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello. Hi Infidelity was the band’s best-selling album with over 10 million in sales. It would be the biggest selling rock album of 1981 with singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take it on the Run". "Don't Let Him Go" and "Tough Guys" were also popular songs on the album. The band played all the hits that night as always.



4. ZZ Top at Bethel Woods Sept. 26

ZZ Top at Bethel Woods Sept. 26

We weren't sure what to expect from ZZ Top with Dusty Hill no longer around, but much to our surprise, the show was incredible with longtime ZZ Top guitar tech Elwood filling Dusty's big shoes, and filling them nicely. Elwood is a natural fit with the band and they powered through nearly 90 minutes of ZZ Top classics.

3. Accept at The Chance Dec. 4

Accept at The Chance Dec. 4

80's German metal rockers Accept brought a great, enthusiastic crowd of metalheads out to see the metal legends. The band has forged on with changing lineups. Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann is the only original with singer Mark Tornillo who has been with the band since 2009 as a replacement for Udo Dirkschneider. The band was on fire, rolling through a blistering set of classics and newer material. Classics performed included "Restless and Wild", "London Leather Boys", "Princess of the Dawn", "Midnight Mover", "Metal Heart", "Fast As a Shark", and of course "Balls to the Wall".

2. Dokken at The Chance Dec. 11

Dokken at The Chance Dec. 11

The WPDH 2021 Winter Blast Concert with Dokken in conjunction with Loaded Concerts was a sold-out show. We saw Dokken play to a packed house of 80's headbangers anxiously awaiting to see the return of guitarist George Lynch. Lynch joined the band on stage for the encore, which saw the band rip through classics like "Kiss of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth and Nail". See a full photo gallery from the show here.



1. Lynyrd Skynyrd at Bethel Woods Sept. 19

Lynyrd Skynyrd at Bethel Woods Sept. 19

The WPDH 2021 Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynrd was originally scheduled for Aug. 20 with special guests Kansas. But the date got postponed along with other tour dates due to guitarist Rickey Medlocke testing positive for COVID. The show was moved to Sept. 19 without support from Kansas this time. The band originally was calling it a day with the announcement of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour in 2018. The band played Bethel Woods in July of 2018 with special guests Marshall Tucker Band and .38 Special with many people thinking that would be the last time we'd see the band play in Sullivan County. But sure enough, it wasn't! With the cancellation of tour dates in 2020 due to the pandemic, the dates were rescheduled and a new tour was announced under the name Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour, hinting that it might not actually be their final tour. Nevertheless, Skynyrd Nation was out in full force for a hits-filled show at Bethel Woods, which also celebrated 45 years of the mighty WPDH.

