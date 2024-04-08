Tips To Stay Safe During The Next Earthquake In New York State

State officials released what you should do during an earthquake and tips you can start now to be prepared for the next earthquake.

The effects of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake were felt in the Hudson Valley.

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Hudson Valley

Friday's earthquake originated in New Jersey, but it was felt all across New York State and the east coast. People from Pennsylvania up to Boston felt the quake!

Hudson Valley Post readers from Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties all told us they felt their homes or offices "shaking like crazy" around 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

Tips To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers are not used to earthquakes, and she reminded New Yorkers about tips to stay safe during an earthquake.

Hochul's office released tips on what you should do during an earthquake and tips you can take now to be prepared for the next earthquake.

Tips To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York

Watch For Aftershocks

After an earthquake, officials say to "expect aftershocks."

"Expect aftershocks, which often follow earthquakes and may even be as strong as, or stronger than, the initial quake," the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services states.

Friday's earthquake was followed by 32 aftershocks, according to officials. Most were felt near the epicenter of the quake, in northern New Jersey but Hudson Valley residents also reported feeling aftershocks.

Seismologists say to expect more aftershocks in the coming week, especially near the epicenter.

Historic Earthquake Felt In New York State

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was the strongest in the northeast in about 100 years.

“My top priority is keeping people safe, and I have directed State personnel to take all necessary precautions following (Friday's) historic earthquake,” Governor Hochul stated.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported in New York State and there's little damage, according to Hochul's office.

“At this time, we are aware of no injuries and minimal damage from this earthquake. We will continue monitoring the situation and updating New Yorkers as necessary.”

