Updated Timing: Blizzard Could Now Dump 18 Inches On Hudson Valley, New York

Don't be fooled by light snow early Sunday. We've got the updated timing on when 2+ inches of snow could fall per hour.

If you’re wondering when the snow actually gets bad in the Hudson Valley, the latest forecast suggests the worst of it won’t hit until later on Sunday.

Timing For Blockbuster Snowstorm In The Hudson Valley

According to Hudson Valley Weather, light snow showers could start developing between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by scattered snow through the afternoon.

This means the first half of Sunday might make you think that the storm is a bust. That's far from the truth.

Things will change fast late in the day. Forecasters say snow is expected to intensify significantly between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, becoming heavy as the storm strengthens and pushes north across the Hudson Valley.

The most dangerous stretch appears to be late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Peak Time Is Late Sunday Into Monday Morning

From roughly 10 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, heavy snow could fall at rates of 1 to 2+ inches per hour, creating near whiteout conditions at times and rapidly deteriorating travel.

Snow is then expected to continue falling at moderate to heavy rates during the Monday morning commute, before gradually tapering off west to east between noon and 6 p.m. Monday.

12 To 18 Inches Of Snow Predicted For Most Of The Hudson Valley

As for totals, Hudson Valley Weather’s latest calls for about 12 to 18+ inches across the majority of the Hudson Valley, with lower amounts possible in the far western Catskills and higher totals in banding areas if the storm intensifies more than expected.

Winds could gust between 20 and 40 mph by Sunday evening into Monday, leading to blowing and drifting snow that may pile up 2 to 3 feet in spots and create dangerous travel conditions.

Blizzard-like conditions and thundersnow are also possible if heavier bands develop.

A major factor remains the timing and storm track. Forecasters note the storm’s path has trended west, increasing the risk of heavier snowfall in the Hudson Valley, but totals could still shift depending on the exact track and a sharp western cutoff zone.

