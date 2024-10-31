This Part Of Route 9 In New York Is “Spookiest Street” In America

The most haunted road in New York might shock you.

I was certainly surprised with the results of a new study that found parts of Route 9 in the Hudson Valley is the scariest road in America.

'Haunted' New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night

That's because there's a road in New York, that is "so scary" officials have to close it down at night.

Route 9 In Lower Hudson Valley Is The Spookiest Street In America

Because of all that, you might assume Whisky Hollow Road in Baldwinsville, New York is the spookiest street in the Empire State.

However, according to a new survey of 3,000 drivers across America, the infamous street isn't one of the 125 spookiest streets in the United States.

Route 9 In Sleepy Hollow, New York

However, the poll found that Route 9 in Sleepy Hollow, New York is the spookiest street in all of America.

The poll didn't list reasons why. But, it might be related to the famous tale about the Headless Horseman.

Sleepy Hollow, New York is the setting of the famous tale about the Headless Horseman. Forbes just ranked Sleepy Hollow as the second-best Halloween vacation destination in the U.S.

Salem, Massachusetts, site of the infamous Salem Witch Trials of 1692, topped the best Halloween vacation destination in the U.S. list.

