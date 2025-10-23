How New Yorkers Can Feed 10 People For Under $40

A popular supermarket in New York State says you can feed 10 people for under $40. Here's how.

Walmart Brings Back $40 Thanksgiving Dinner Deal For New York Shoppers

Walmart announced its Thanksgiving dinner deal is returning. The deal features over 20 items, including an over 13 pound turkey, which is just 97 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2019.

The full feast serves 10 people and costs under 40.

"We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items. We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition, " Walmart President and CEO John Furner states.

The basket includes family favorites like Stove Top Stuffing, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, green beans, and even pumpkin pie ingredients.

Best Deal Ever

Walmart says this year's deal is its best one yet, combining value, convenience, and everything you need for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The full feast will serve 10 people for under $4 per person, which Walmart says is the lowest price since Walmart started the one-click meal basket in 2022.

What's Included

Butterball Turkey (13.5 lbs at $0.97/lb)

Kinder’s Fried Onions (4.5 oz)

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing (Twin Pack)

Great Value Dinner Rolls (12 count)

Fresh Potatoes, Cranberries & Carrots

Canned Corn, Green Beans, and Gravy Mix

Mac & Cheese, Pie Crusts, Evaporated Milk, and Pumpkin

New Yorkers can order online with just one click and get it delivered within an hour.

Walmart says the goal is simple: make Thanksgiving affordable again.

