New York’s Safest Hometown Is Hidden In The Hudson Valley

One of the safest cities in all of America is found in the Hudson Valley, and it's a place you might not expect.

Hudson Valley Home To One Of America's Safest Cities

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post regarding its new list of the Safest Cities in America.

Yonkers, New York, in Westchester County, was named the fifth safest city in America.

"When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters. The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo told Hudson Valley Post.

Below are the top four.

Warwick, RI Overland Park, KS Burlington, VT Juneau, AK

More Cities From New York State To Make The List

To find out which cities are the safest to live in, WalletHub ranked 182 cities, including the 150 largest in the U.S., looking at three key factors: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial security.

Below are the other places from New York State that made the list.

Rochester, New York

Rank: 91

New York City

Rank: 117

Buffalo, New York

Rank: 140

