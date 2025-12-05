This Everyday Mistake Is Sparking Massive Fires Across New York

Getty Images

Record-cold weather is forcing officials to issue life-saving tips.

With temperatures dropping across New York, space heaters are flying out of closets and basements.

Don't Plug In Space Heaters Into Power Strips

Getty Images
loading...

But before you plug in your space heater, officials are begging New Yorkers to stop making a very dangerous, yet very common, mistake.

Do not plug a space heater into a power strip. Ever.

Experts say power strips and extension cords can't handle the electrical load of a typical space heater, which draws between 1,000 and 1,500 watts. That’s enough to overheat a strip in seconds, turning it into a literal fire starter.

Fire departments have shared photos for years showing melted plastic, scorched carpeting, and destroyed homes. All caused by plugging in your space heater into a power strip.

Photo by Achudh Krishna on Unsplash
loading...

My office at work is freezing during the winter. I use my space heater daily and had no idea. Luckily, I've always plugged mine into an outlet.

If your space heater is plugged into a power cord, it's best to take an expert's advice and plug it into an outlet right away.

  • Fire officials say your space heater should always be:
  • Plugged directly into a wall outlet
  • Never run under rugs or carpets
  • Never used with power strips or extension cords
  • Kept several feet away from anything that can burn
  • Used according to the manufacturer’s safety instructions

