New York Warns Drivers: Winter Habit Is Actually Illegal

A thing that many New Yorkers do each winter is actually against the law.

Almost everyone in New York is guilty of this winter crime. Yes, crime is the right word.

You’ve Probably Broken This New York Law Before Breakfast

Daniel Hurst Daniel Hurst loading...

Across New York, tens of thousands of people unknowingly break the law every cold morning.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

When it gets freezing cold, most do this. Start the car, crank the heat, and sprint back inside with your keys in the car to finish getting ready. This way, when you enter your car second time, it's not freezing cold during your drive.

Well, it's actually illegal. Police call it puffing.

Puffing means leaving your vehicle running, unattended, with the keys in.

Why You Could Be Fined For Warming Up Car In New York State

A Running Car Is Universal Steal Me Sign

ImageegamI ImageegamI loading...

Cops say a running car with no driver is like putting a huge “STEAL ME” sign on your car. Most reports of stolen cars come from cars with keys inside the vehicle.

If the police catch you puffing, expect a ticket. Tickets can cost $150 or more, depending on where you live and who’s writing it. Yes, people actually do get fined for this each winter across New York.

Legal Loopholes

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are legal ways to heat your car and not get fined.

1) Stay inside your vehicle while it warms. You'll be freezing, but you won't break the law.

2) Remote starter. As long as the car is locked and the keys aren't inside, you aren't breaking the law.

Keep Reading:

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York