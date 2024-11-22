These Popular Stores Will Be Open In New York On Thanksgiving

Many popular businesses in New York State are closed on Thanksgiving, but if you need last-minute items, other businesses will remain open.

Stores That Will Be Closed In New York On Thanksgiving

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and Target are a few stores that are closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

CLICK HERE to for a full list of stores closed across the Empire State on Thanksgiving

Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving

RetailMeNot sent Hudson Valley Post a complete list of popular stores that will be open on Thanksgiving.

  • Aldi
  • Bass Pro Shops: They will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving
  • Big Lots: Stores will stay open on Thanksgiving 2024.
  • CVS: Pharmacy hours vary, but many locations (especially 24-hour locations) will be open for shoppers.
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Harris Teeter
  • HEB (until noon)
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Ralphs
  • Rite Aid: Pharmacy hours will vary.
  • Safeway
  • Smart & Final
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Starbucks: Some locations (including those inside Target stores) will be closed.
  • Vons
  • Walgreens: 24-hour locations ONLY
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods

